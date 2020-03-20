Zirconium Oxychloride Market Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Share and Future Forecast Report 2025

Zirconium Oxychloride Market studies an almost colorless or white (sometimes yellowish) filamentous or needle-like crystalswith stimulating odor. Zirconium Oxychloride is the raw material of many Zirconium products.

Zirconium Oxychloride is the raw material of many Zirconium products. Once zirconium oxychloride (ZOC) has been produced, it is either used directly as a reactive chemical in the production of finished goods; or more commonly it is further processed to form other zirconium chemicals. China is the largest zirconium oxychloride production, consumption, export region in the global.

Now, developed countries don’t involve in the production zirconium oxychloride owing to high energy consumption, Low added value and environmental issues. They mainly import from China to produce the high-value Zirconium products.

At present, the major manufacturers of Zirconium Oxychloride are concentrated in Guangtong Chemical, KINGAN Hi-Tech, Shenhua Group, Billions Chemicals, etc. Guangtong Chemical is the world leader with production capacity about 90 K MT in 2016.

The worldwide market for Zirconium Oxychloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2025, from 280 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Zirconium Oxychloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Zirconium Oxychloride Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Guangtong Chemical

KINGAN Hi-Tech

Orient Zirconic Ind Sci & Tech

Shenhua Group

Billions Chemicals

YiXing Xinxing Zirconium

Dingsheng Zirconium

Market Segment by Type covers:

Optimal Level

A Level

O Levels

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Traditional Type Zirconium Products

New Type Zirconium Products

Metal Type Zirconium Products

Others

