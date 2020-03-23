Zika Virus Infection Drug Market to Witness Huge Growth: Themis Bioscience GmbH, Sanofi, IMV Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Global Zika virus infection drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Zika virus infection drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Zika Virus Infection Drug Market is rise gradually to a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The advancement in serological testing and introduction of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) to identify Zika virus in order to avail the treatment faster is the key factor for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Zika virus infection drug market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Valneva SE, Moderna, Inc, Novavax, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Sanofi, IMV Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Carogen Corporation, GeoVax, Tychan Pte. Ltd, WuXi Biologics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc and few among others.

Market Drivers

Increase in advancement of serological testing for Zika virus infection is driving the market

Demand of novel therapies for treating Zika virus infections is also acting as a driver for the market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the growth of the market

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable due to less prevalence of Zika infection is restricting the growth for the market

Lack of awareness about clinical development and novel therapies for Zika infection treatment will hamper the market growth

Less financial support for research and development in many low-income countries

By Strains Type

Aedes Aegypti

Aedes Albopictus

By Treatment Type

Preventive Treatment

Symptomatic Treatment

Others

By Drugs

Chloroquine

Daptomycin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

