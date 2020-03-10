Zika Virus Infection Drug Market Growth, Type, Route of Administration, Analysis 2019 – Valneva SE, Moderna, Inc, Novavax, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Sanofi, IMV Inc

The latest “Global Zika Virus Infection Drug Market” research report released by Data Bridge Market is a detailed study of the essential features of the Global Zika virus infection Drug Market which provides an agile understanding of the overall market. This report helps the market players to expand market opportunities which are sometime remain hidden in the market. It likewise enables them to acquire knowledge regarding the recent market events such as new product launch, mergers, acquisition and partnership. The measurements offered in this report serves as exact and valuable tool for shaping the business development. The report starts with a concise presentation and market outline, in which the Zika Virus Infection Drug Market is first characterized before assessing its market degree and size.

Zika virus infection is also known as Zika fever is characterized by mosquito-borne viral disease which is spread by a bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. It is estimated one in every five people does not have any symptoms at beginning. The first outbreaks in human being were identified in 1952 in the Uganda and Tanzania.

According to the statistics published in U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, it was estimated 666 Zika virus disease cases were found in the United States in the year of 2017. It is more prevalent in male population. The market growth is increased by introduction of novel therapies and rise in government initiatives may increase the Zika virus infection drug market.

Global Zika Virus Infection Drug Market is rise gradually to a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The advancement in serological testing and introduction of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) to identify Zika virus in order to avail the treatment faster is the key factor for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Zika virus infection drug market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Valneva SE, Moderna, Inc, Novavax, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Sanofi, IMV Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Carogen Corporation, GeoVax, Tychan Pte. Ltd, WuXi Biologics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc and few among others.

Global Zika virus infection drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Zika virus infection drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increase in advancement of serological testing for Zika virus infection is driving the market

Demand of novel therapies for treating Zika virus infections is also acting as a driver for the market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the growth of the market

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable due to less prevalence of Zika infection is restricting the growth for the market

Lack of awareness about clinical development and novel therapies for Zika infection treatment will hamper the market growth

Less financial support for research and development in many low-income countries

By Strains Type

Aedes Aegypti

Aedes Albopictus

By Treatment Type

Preventive Treatment

Symptomatic Treatment

Others

By Drugs

Chloroquine

Daptomycin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



