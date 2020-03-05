Zigbee Enabled Devices Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

The global Zigbee Enabled Devices market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Zigbee Enabled Devices market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Zigbee Enabled Devices market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Zigbee Enabled Devices across various industries.
The Zigbee Enabled Devices market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Atmel
Digi
Freescale Semiconductor
GreenPeak
NXP Semiconductors
Renesas
Silicon Laboratories
STMicroelectronics
Texas
AAC Technologies
Aclara Technologies
Autani
Computime
Energate
HPL Electric And Power
Itron
Legrand
Melange Systems
Microchip Technology
MMB Networks
OKI Semiconductor
Profile Systems
SENA Technologies
Tendril Networks
Trilliant
Telegesis
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
STBs
Smart Meters
Remote Controls
Connected Bulbs
Smart Thermostats
Segment by Application
Public And Commercial
Residential
