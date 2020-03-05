Zigbee Enabled Devices Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

The global Zigbee Enabled Devices market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Zigbee Enabled Devices market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Zigbee Enabled Devices market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Zigbee Enabled Devices across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atmel

Digi

Freescale Semiconductor

GreenPeak

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Texas

AAC Technologies

Aclara Technologies

Autani

Computime

Energate

HPL Electric And Power

Itron

Legrand

Melange Systems

Microchip Technology

MMB Networks

OKI Semiconductor

Profile Systems

SENA Technologies

Tendril Networks

Trilliant

Telegesis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

STBs

Smart Meters

Remote Controls

Connected Bulbs

Smart Thermostats

Segment by Application

Public And Commercial

Residential

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

