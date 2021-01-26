Zidovudine Market 2020-2024 Industry Size, Growth, Application, Segments, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast Research

Zidovudine (ZDV), also known as azidothymidine (AZT), is an antiretroviral medication used to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS. It is generally recommended for use with other antiretrovirals. It may be used to prevent mother-to-child spread during birth or after a needlestick injury or other potential exposure. It is sold both by itself and together as lamivudine/zidovudine and abacavir/lamivudine/zidovudine. It can be used by mouth or by slow injection into a vein.

Scope of the Report

This report focuses on the Zidovudine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Zidovudine Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 102 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Pharma Waldhof GmbH（Aceto Coporation）

Beike Biology Pharmacy

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Oral

Injectable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

HIV Treatment

HIV Prevention

