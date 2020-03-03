Zero-Trust Security Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR +18% by 2026 – Cisco Systems, Akamai Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corporation, Okta, Forcepoint

Zero trust is a security-model based on the principle of maintaining strict access controls and not trusting anyone by default, even those already inside the perimeter of the network. The model is built in such a way that it requires strict identity verification for every person and device trying to access resources on a private network, regardless of whether they are sitting within or outside of the network perimeter.

The Analyst Forecast Global Zero-Trust Security Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of +18% During Forecast Period (2020-2026).

Zero-Trust Security market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Some of the Top Companies of this Market includes : Cisco Systems, Akamai Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corporation, Okta, Forcepoint, Centrify Corporation, Cyxtera Technologies, Illumio, Sophos Group, Google, Microsoft, VMware, Trend Micro Incorporated, Cloudflare, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies, Pulse Secure, ON2IT.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Zero-Trust Security market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Zero-Trust Security market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

The report summarized the high revenue that has been generated across locations like, North America, Japan, Europe, Asia, and India along with the facts and figures of Zero-Trust Security market. It focuses on the major points, which are necessary to make positive impacts on the market policies, international transactions, speculation, and supply demand in the global market.

Global Zero-Trust Security Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Solution Type:

Network Security

Data Security

Endpoint Security

Zero Trust Security

API Security

Security Analytics

Security Policy Management

Others

Segmentation by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation by Deployment Type:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom, IT, and IteS

Government and Defense

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Others

Table of Contents

Global Zero-Trust Security Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Chapter 1 Zero-Trust Security Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

