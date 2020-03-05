Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Disclosing Latest Advancement and Outlook 2020 to 2024

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems investments from 2020 till 2024.

The market for zero liquid discharge systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Veolia, SUEZ, Aquatech International LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, SafBon, Petro Sep Corporation, IDE Technologies, Oasys Water, Saltworks Technologies Inc., Aquarion AG, Praj Industries, H2O GmbH, GEA Group, Thermax Global, ENCON Evaporators among others.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific ZLD systems market is witnessing significant growth owing to high demand from countries like India and China.

– There are several government regulations made in China and India to install ZLD systems and reduce water pollution by implementing water treatment techniques.

– The Indian government issued a policy to install ZLD facilities in all textile plants which generates more than 25 m3 wastewater per day.

– The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India has also released Guidelines on techno-economic feasibility of implementation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) for water polluting industries.

– Owing to the aforementioned reasons Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate.

Key Market Trends:

Power Generation Industry to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the power generation industry dominated the zero liquid discharge systems market.

– Water management is given high priority by power plant owners, and implementing ZLD can eliminate the discharge of wastewater.

– Zero liquid discharge is particularly relevant for the steam electric power industry, as coal-fired power plants have a large water demand and water discharge is more challenging.

– Around 70% of the total electricity generated in China comes from coal-fired power plants. Most of the thermal power plants in China are located in water-scarce regions. This conflict between energy demand and water deficit demands the use of ZLD in China.

– Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, the power generation industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

