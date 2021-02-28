Yogurt Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Yogurt Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills Inc., YILI.COM INC.., Müller UK & Ireland, Nestlé, Brownes Foods Operations Pty Ltd., Parmalat S.P.A., SODIAAL, Yakult and Yoplait USA INC.

Global Yogurt Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 78.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 114.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness among people about health benefits associated with yogurt.

Yogurt Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Flavored, Non Flavored), Form (Conventional Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, Others), Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat, Fat Free), Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, Others), Distribution Channel(Direct Selling/Wholesale, Retail Sales), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Yogurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk. It is consumed in various forms such as beverage, dessert, snacks, protein-rich sports drink, meal replacement and other forms. It provides benefits like healthy digestion, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, protection against colorectal cancer and improved immune system.The market is growing because of growing awareness about health benefit of yogurt.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness amongst people about health benefits of the yogurt is one of the driver for market growth.

Growth of retail market in various regions is driving the market towards growth.

Market Restraint:

Usage of artificial additives & ingredients in the yogurt is restraining the market growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Yogurt products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

