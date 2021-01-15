Yerba Mate Market: Reliable Market Size and CAGR Predictions for 2020 | Las Marías, Amanda, Andresito

“

Yerba Mate Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Yerba Mate market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Yerba Mate Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Yerba Mate market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Yerba Mate Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles

Summary

Yerba Mate has the “strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate”” all in one beverage. Of the six commonly used stimulants in the world: coffee, tea, kola nut, cocoa and guarana, yerba mate triumphs as the most balanced, delivering both energy and nutrition.

The origins of yerba mate come from the Guaraní natives, who used its leaves as a drink, cult and currency in their exchanges with other prehistoric cultures. Yerba mate is consumed by thousands of people in different countries around the world because of its nutritional properties and variety in the ways of consumption for the time being.

Since yerba mate cultivation is concentrated in only three countries in the world: Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. This determines that South America becomes the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, South America consumed about 328226 MT of yerba mate, accounting for about 86.98% consumption share globally.

Besides, Argentina is the largest exporting country of yerba mate in the world currently with more than 30000 MT export volume yearly. Syria is the largest export destination of Argentina yerba mate, which holds more than 60% export market of Argentina yerba mate.

With more and more people realize the benefits of yerba mate, The global yerba mate market keeps increasing in the recent few years. The consumption volume of yerba mate increased from 349351 MT in 2011 to 377377 MT in 2015 globally, with the GACR of 1.95% .

Since Argentina has an absolute dominant place in the yerba mate industry, the fluctuations of yerba mate price in the regions has been the market reference for the world. Actually, The National Institution of Yerba Mate has been pricing for yerba mate raw material and yerba mate in the recent years periodically to promote the industry development in the recent years.

The global Yerba Mate market was 1350 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1920 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Yerba Mate Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Yerba Mate market:

Las Marías, Amanda, Andresito, Molinos, Canarias, La Tranquera, Playadito, Santo Pipó, Lauro Raatz, Barão, Aguantadora, Kraus Yerba Mate, CBSe, Romance, Rosamonte, Selecta, La Virginia, Triunfo, Mate Factor, Wisdom Natural, ECOTEAS

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Yerba Mate industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Yerba Mate industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Yerba Mate industry.

– Different types and applications of Yerba Mate industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Yerba Mate industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Yerba Mate industry.

– SWOT analysis of Yerba Mate industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Yerba Mate industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Normal

Organic

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

50 age

Yerba Mate Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Yerba Mate markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Yerba Mate market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Yerba Mate market.

$

