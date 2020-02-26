Yellow Fever Treatment Market 2020-Industry Analysis By Future Demand, Top PlayersTychan Pte. Ltd, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Sanofi, Merck & Co

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Bridge Market Research on Yellow Fever Treatment Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Yellow Fever Treatment Market. This Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions and type or application from 2020 to 2027. According to WHO, the presence of this virus is reported in 33 countries in Africa and 11 countries in South America. There are approximately 2064 cases are reported. Yellow fever occurs in both the genders equally.

Migration of the flavivirus virus internationally and efforts made by organizations such as UNICEF and WHO for management of yellow fever globally will create avenues in the growth of the market in the forecast period. Global yellow fever treatment market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Yellow Fever Treatment. Some of the major players operating in the global Yellow Fever Treatment market are Tychan Pte. Ltd, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Cleveland Clinic, Bausch Health, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, World Health Organization (WHO) announced to launch an emergency yellow fever vaccination campaign in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). According to WHO, the phase one of this campaign will cover the high-traffic, high-trade corridor between Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Additionally, the campaign will target 9.7 million people in Kinshasa.

In December 2018, Tychan Pte. Ltd received investigatory new drug (IND) approval from Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for TY014, a monoclonal antibody used for treatment of yellow fever. This drug candidate is in phase 1 clinical trial for evaluation of safety and tolerability. It is the first-in-class drug for the treatment of yellow fever

By Transmission Type

Sylvatic Yellow Fever

Intermediate Yellow Fever

Urban Yellow Fever

Others

By Treatment

Vaccination

Medication

Others

By Medication

Histamine H2 Antagonists

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Antipyretics

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other

Get Direct Order of this Report @

