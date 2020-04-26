Yacht Charters Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Yacht Charters status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Yacht Charters development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Yacht Charters market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Yachito Inc

Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd)

Sailogy SA

Antlos Srl

Collaborative Boating Inc

Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters

Princess Yacht Charter

TUI Group

Zizooboats GmbH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Motor Yacht

Sailing Yacht

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Individual

Family/Group

Couple

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Yacht Charters status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Yacht Charters development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yacht Charters are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Yacht Charters Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Motor Yacht

1.4.3 Sailing Yacht

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Yacht Charters Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Corporate

1.5.3 Individual

1.5.4 Family/Group

1.5.5 Couple

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Yacht Charters Market Size

2.2 Yacht Charters Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Yacht Charters Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Yacht Charters Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Yacht Charters Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Yacht Charters Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Yacht Charters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Yacht Charters Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Yacht Charters Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Yacht Charters Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Yacht Charters Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Yacht Charters Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Yacht Charters Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Yacht Charters Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Yacht Charters Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Yacht Charters Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Yacht Charters Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in China

7.3 China Yacht Charters Market Size by Type

7.4 China Yacht Charters Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Yacht Charters Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Yacht Charters Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Yacht Charters Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Yacht Charters Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in India

10.3 India Yacht Charters Market Size by Type

10.4 India Yacht Charters Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Yacht Charters Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Yacht Charters Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Yachito Inc

12.1.1 Yachito Inc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Yacht Charters Introduction

12.1.4 Yachito Inc Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Yachito Inc Recent Development

12.2 Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd)

12.2.1 Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Yacht Charters Introduction

12.2.4 Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd) Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd) Recent Development

12.3 Sailogy SA

12.3.1 Sailogy SA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Yacht Charters Introduction

12.3.4 Sailogy SA Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Sailogy SA Recent Development

12.4 Antlos Srl

12.4.1 Antlos Srl Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Yacht Charters Introduction

12.4.4 Antlos Srl Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Antlos Srl Recent Development

12.5 Collaborative Boating Inc

12.5.1 Collaborative Boating Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Yacht Charters Introduction

12.5.4 Collaborative Boating Inc Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Collaborative Boating Inc Recent Development

12.6 Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters

12.6.1 Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Yacht Charters Introduction

12.6.4 Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters Recent Development

12.7 Princess Yacht Charter

12.7.1 Princess Yacht Charter Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Yacht Charters Introduction

12.7.4 Princess Yacht Charter Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Princess Yacht Charter Recent Development

12.8 TUI Group

12.8.1 TUI Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Yacht Charters Introduction

12.8.4 TUI Group Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 TUI Group Recent Development

12.9 Zizooboats GmbH

12.9.1 Zizooboats GmbH Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Yacht Charters Introduction

12.9.4 Zizooboats GmbH Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Zizooboats GmbH Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

