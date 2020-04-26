Yacht Charters Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Yacht Charters status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Yacht Charters development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Yacht Charters market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Yachito Inc
Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd)
Sailogy SA
Antlos Srl
Collaborative Boating Inc
Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters
Princess Yacht Charter
TUI Group
Zizooboats GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Motor Yacht
Sailing Yacht
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate
Individual
Family/Group
Couple
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Yacht Charters status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Yacht Charters development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yacht Charters are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Yacht Charters Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Motor Yacht
1.4.3 Sailing Yacht
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Yacht Charters Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Corporate
1.5.3 Individual
1.5.4 Family/Group
1.5.5 Couple
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Yacht Charters Market Size
2.2 Yacht Charters Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Yacht Charters Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Yacht Charters Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Yacht Charters Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Yacht Charters Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Yacht Charters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Yacht Charters Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Yacht Charters Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Yacht Charters Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Yacht Charters Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Yacht Charters Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Yacht Charters Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Yacht Charters Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Yacht Charters Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Yacht Charters Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Yacht Charters Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in China
7.3 China Yacht Charters Market Size by Type
7.4 China Yacht Charters Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Yacht Charters Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Yacht Charters Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Yacht Charters Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Yacht Charters Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in India
10.3 India Yacht Charters Market Size by Type
10.4 India Yacht Charters Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Yacht Charters Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Yacht Charters Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Yacht Charters Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Yacht Charters Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Yachito Inc
12.1.1 Yachito Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Yacht Charters Introduction
12.1.4 Yachito Inc Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Yachito Inc Recent Development
12.2 Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd)
12.2.1 Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Yacht Charters Introduction
12.2.4 Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd) Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Boatbookings (Enitiative biz, Ltd) Recent Development
12.3 Sailogy SA
12.3.1 Sailogy SA Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Yacht Charters Introduction
12.3.4 Sailogy SA Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Sailogy SA Recent Development
12.4 Antlos Srl
12.4.1 Antlos Srl Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Yacht Charters Introduction
12.4.4 Antlos Srl Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Antlos Srl Recent Development
12.5 Collaborative Boating Inc
12.5.1 Collaborative Boating Inc Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Yacht Charters Introduction
12.5.4 Collaborative Boating Inc Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Collaborative Boating Inc Recent Development
12.6 Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters
12.6.1 Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Yacht Charters Introduction
12.6.4 Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters Recent Development
12.7 Princess Yacht Charter
12.7.1 Princess Yacht Charter Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Yacht Charters Introduction
12.7.4 Princess Yacht Charter Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Princess Yacht Charter Recent Development
12.8 TUI Group
12.8.1 TUI Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Yacht Charters Introduction
12.8.4 TUI Group Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TUI Group Recent Development
12.9 Zizooboats GmbH
12.9.1 Zizooboats GmbH Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Yacht Charters Introduction
12.9.4 Zizooboats GmbH Revenue in Yacht Charters Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Zizooboats GmbH Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
