Xylene Industry – Demand, Recent Developments, Size and Forecasts 2025

The Business Research Company’s Xylene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The xylene market consists of the sales of xylene and related services used in printing, rubber and leather industries. Xylene is a chemical compound having isomers made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons. Xylene can also occur naturally in petroleum and coal tar. It is a colorless, insoluble, flammable liquid with a sweet odor.

The manufacturers in the xylene industry are focusing on increasing their production capacity. The major players in the xylene market are investing in expanding their capacities of the existing plants and setting up new plants. For instance, to increase export volume to Chinese buyers, Tonen General, a Japan-based oil refining and marketing company, invested in its new 230,000 tone/year recovery unit in Ichihara to increase the sales of isomer-grade xylene.

Xylene Market, Segmentation

By Type

Ortho-Xylene Meta-Xylene Para-Xylene Mixed Xylene

By End-use

Plastics and Polymers Paints and Coatings Adhesives Others

Few Points From Table Of Content

Executive Summary Xylene Market Characteristics Xylene Market Size And Growth Xylene Market Segmentation Xylene Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Xylene Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Xylene Market Xylene Market Trends And Strategies Xylene Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the xylene market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the xylene market are Braskem S.A., ExxonMobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BP PLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, US Petrochemical Industries Inc., Braskem, JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation.

