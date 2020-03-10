XLIF Surgery Market Is Thriving Worldwide: Tyber Medical LLC; Zimmer Biomet; K2M, Inc.; RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc

Global XLIF Surgery Market By Product (XLIF Interbody Cages, XLIF Interbody Fusion Systems), End-User (Hospitals, Spinal Surgery Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Global XLIF Surgery Market analysis report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. The market study of XLIF Surgery business document helps minimize the risks of uncertainties and helps in taking sound decisions. With this market report, businesses can create a unique space in the global industry and get identified as the most consistent and dedicated growth partner for market research, strategy formulation and sustainable organizational development. This Global XLIF Surgery Market analysis report includes all the company profiles of the top market players and brands. To formulate this XLIF Surgery Market business report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis:

Global XLIF surgery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.86 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancement in spinal surgeries along with the increased application areas of XLIF surgeries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global XLIF surgery market are DePuy Synthes; Spine Wave, Inc.; Tyber Medical LLC; Zimmer Biomet; K2M, Inc.; RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.; Titan Spine, Inc.; OsteoMed and NuVasive, Inc.

Market Definition:

XLIF (Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) surgery is a specified medical procedure that is minimally-invasive and designed for treating back or leg pain. This pain is generally due to the degeneration of discs of the spine. This procedure involves patients on their sides which help surgeons gain access to each individual discs of the patient and treat the disorders, whilst avoiding any muscle or tissue.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the number of minimally invasive procedures carried out worldwide; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Higher prevalence of patients suffering from spinal disorders is expected to boost the growth of the market

Greater volume of population belonging to geriatric group who are more prone to suffer from various spinal disorders; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Greater capital expenditure required for these procedures; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Strict levels of regulatory procedure and compliances for product approvals is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Product

XLIF Interbody Cages

XLIF Interbody Fusion Systems

By End-User

Hospitals

Spinal Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, NuVasive, Inc. announced that their proprietary XLIF surgery products termed as “Cohere XLIF” which is designed for XLIF and lateral single-position surgery is an innovative pioneer in Porous PEEK implants offerings. Further innovations and advancements are ongoing as the company looks to incorporate “Porous PEEk” technology in their product offerings.

In April 2019, NuVasive, Inc. announced the commercialization and first-usage of their proprietary “Advanced Materials Science” implant portfolio’s “Cohere XLIF consisting of the company’s innovative “Porous PEEK” technology. The transition from existing offerings has been smooth from “PEEK” to “Cohere XLIF” with further innovations and expanded product offerings expected.

In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC along with its major product offering; “Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization” device. This acquisition is an expansion of the growth strategy devised by RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. keeping in mind the growing need for effective spinal implants solutions and product offerings.

Competitive Analysis:

Global XLIF surgery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of XLIF surgery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global XLIF surgery market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

