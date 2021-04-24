Xanthan Gum Market 2020 Emerging Growth Rate, Application, Gluten Free Food Industry Share and Forecast to 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Xanthan Gum Market Size 2018 By Application (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutics, Cosmetics, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global xanthan gum market share for various applications for the key regions and countries. The global xanthan gum market analysis covers various perspectives including that of producers and consumers and every other important vendor along the value chain.

Global xanthan gum market size was valued at 132.1 kilo tons in the year of 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period. Increased demand for gluten free food and beverage additives is the main reason for the market growth. The growing demand for product and improved oil recovery process is likely to help the market grow.

The global xanthan gum is an organic polysaccharide and used as a biopolymer across various industries. It is popular as one of the most flexible elastic thickeners which performs better in lesser amounts. It is known as an extremely soluble biopolymer in hot & cold water and also can dissolve larger amount of water than its individual weight and proficiency to form a gel. The solution produced is viscous and as low polymer concentrations. This allows it to adapt to various temperature range, pH and plasticity. Xanthum gum is used as a stabilizer and thickener across wide range of food and products. Also, often it is popular as a non-hazardous additive.

The Global Xanthan Gum Market is driven by growing demand from food and beverage industry, changing preference of consumers and growth in consumption of convenience food. Another factor that influences the xanthum gum market is the multi-functionality and implementation in the gluten-free food. However, the high cost of xanthan gum is a hurdle that the market would have to come across during the prediction period. The growing demand for oil and gas used in drilling and development of xanthan gum will provide considerable growth chances during the future.

Segmentation of the Global Xanthan Gum Market is done as Application and Region. On the origin of application the market is segmented as Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and many others. It is widely used in enhanced oil drilling (EOR) and horizontal drilling. The food and beverage segment contributes to the major part of the market share owing to its various properties. The oil and gas segment contributes to almost 40% of the market share. This is mostly due to the growing depletion of fossil fuels across the world.

Based on region the Global Xanthan Gum Market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of World. In terms of market share North America contributes the second most to the market, this is due to the rise in healthcare industries of Mexico and Canada. Owing to the regulations set by food and beverage industries in countries of Asia-pacific continents like India, the demand for xanthan gum is expected to grow. In the region of Middle-East, government is trying to work and remove the dependency on energy sectors for which the various initiatives are taken. These include promotion and implementation of local products to meet the growing product demand.

The Global Xanthan Gum Market is led by some key players that include ADM, Cargill, Fufeng Group Company Ltd, Jungbunzlauer, Danisco, and CP Kelco. Various strategic and innovative ideas adopted by the key market players like joint ventures and conglomerates are likely to strengthen the industry position. The report gives a detailed study on the various factors impacting the market growth and a detailed study of the various market segments.

Key segments of the global xanthan gum market

Product Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Application

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America

US

Europe

Germany

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of the World

What does the report include?

The report focuses on xanthan gum market on the basis of applications

The study on the global xanthan gum market includes qualitative factors such as pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints and opportunities.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative xanthan gum market analysis and segmented on the basis of application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Who should buy this report?

The report on the global xanthan gum market is suitable for all the players across the value chain including food & beverage, oil & gas, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals industry

Venture capitalists and investors looking for more information on the future outlook of the global xanthan gum market

Consultants, analysts, researcher, academicians looking for insights shaping the global xanthan gum market

