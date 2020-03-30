X-ray Security Scanner Market Analysis 2020 : Gilardoni S.P.A., Kromek Group PLC, Smiths Detection Inc., and Teledyne ICM.Growth and Forecast to 2027

The global X-ray security scanner market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 3,881.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,951.0 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2018 and 2025.

The sales of X-ray security scanner is largely influenced by numerous factors. On the basis of product type, baggage X-ray security scanner is dominating the global X-ray security scanner market owing to enhanced security requirements at places with large mass population such as airports, shopping malls, stadiums etc. Further, government buildings, customs, and borders need improved safety equipment to evade the risk of terrorism, illegal immigrations, and transfer of contrabands. The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of X-Ray Security Scanner market based by product type, end-user and geography.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on expanding their footprints into emerging economies of the world. This is due to increasing infrastructural developments in these economies owing to increasing urban population. Also, stringent government regulations towards safety and security concern is propelling the growth of the market. High risk of terror attacks is another factor bolstering the market growth. The government of countries across the globe are concerned about their public safety and hence, mandating proper security checks at public places.

The key companies profiled in this report include Astrophysics, Inc., ADANI, Eurologix Security Group, L3 Security & Detection Systems, Nuctech Company Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Gilardoni S.P.A., Kromek Group PLC, Smiths Detection Inc., and Teledyne ICM.

The X-Ray Security Scanner market has been segmented on the basis of product type into full body X-ray scanners and baggage scanners. Further, the baggage scanner segment is sub-segmented into handheld scanners, cabinet X-ray system, and cargo and vehicle inspection systems. Also, the market is categorized by end-user segment into air transport, land security, commercial malls and multiplexes, government and banks, postal items and others. Air transport is the largest segment by end-user, which accounts for more than half of the total market share of the X-ray security scanner market.

Key findings of the study:

In 2017, North America and Europe contributed to the largest share of market revenue which accounted for more than 50% of overall X-Ray Security Scanner market. The increasing security concerns in airport and large amount of baggage scanning is influencing the market growth in these regions.

APAC led the X-ray security scanner market in 2017 with more than one-third of the market share and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period by growing at a CAGR of more than 7.6%.

The countries in the APAC region are attracting FDI by relaxing their regulations as well as exit norms for the foreign investors. For example, The Government of India designed a new FDI policy in the year 2017 under which many amendments were applied such as, the Reserve Bank of India has announced 100% FDI under automatic route for the construction development sector. This limit was announced in 2014. Further, the government relaxed FDI rules in the construction sector by decreasing minimum requirement of capital as well as the built-up area. The government has also relaxed the exit norms. Moreover, the Government of Malaysia is seeking to collect approximately US$ 10 Bn for investments in infrastructure. In 2016, the Indonesian government released 10th economic policy package to attract FDI by eliminating the foreign ownership limit on country’s 35 industrial sectors. This would further result in increasing commercial construction in the region. Thus, such developments are anticipated to bolster the growth X-ray security scanner market during the forecast period.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global X-ray security scanner market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global X-ray security scanner market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

