X-Band Radar-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, X-Band Radar Market is estimated at $3.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing security concerns, rapid improvement in the commercial and defense sectors across the globe are the key driving factors of the global X band radar market. Moreover, the functioning of X band radar system within a specific low range frequency is the key feature fueling the growth of the global X band radar market. However, strict government regulations and political changes are the key constraints impacting the growth of the X band radar market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/244531

Amongst Types, mobile X-band radars commanded the largest share in the market owing to enhanced usage in air traffic control, early weather warning, perimeter surveillance, and airborne surveillance. The demand for portable or mobile X-band radars in the North American region is increasing at a fast pace. This is due to the expansion of various new programs by the U.S. to devise an enormous defense system. Asia-Pacific region is expected to obtain the highest growth in the X-band radar market. Need to counter the rising terrorist activities and various military equipment modernization programs are factors fueling the market in this region.

Some of the major players in this market are Furuno Electric Company Limited, Japan Radio Company Limited, SAAB AB, Selex Es S.P.A, Kelvin Hughes Limited, Terma A/S, Reutech Radar Systems (Pty) Ltd., Thales-Raytheon Systems Company Llc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Raytheon Company, Detect, Inc. and Kelvin Hughes Limited, Prosensing Inc.

Types Covered:

Portable X-band Radars

Triggers

Road Radars

Other Portable X-band Radars

Non-portable X-band Radars

Mapping

Navigation

Detection

Other Non-portable X-band Radars

Mobile X-Band Radar

Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX)

Applications Covered:

Defense

Government

Commercial

Other Applications

Arrays Covered:

Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)

System Components Covered:

Communication System

Command and Control System

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Others

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/x-band-radar-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global X-Band Radar Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Portable X-band Radars

5.2.1 Triggers

5.2.2 Road Radars

5.2.3 Other Portable X-band Radars

5.3 Non-portable X-band Radars

5.3.1 Mapping

5.3.2 Navigation

5.3.3 Detection

5.3.4 Other Non-portable X-band Radars

5.4 Mobile X-Band Radar

5.5 Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX)

6 Global X-Band Radar Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Defense

6.3 Government

6.4 Commercial

6.5 Other Applications

7 Global X-Band Radar Market, By Array

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

7.3 Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)

8 Global X-Band Radar Market, By System Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Communication System

8.3 Command and Control System

9 Global X-Band Radar Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 UK

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Middle East

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Egypt

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Furuno Electric Company Limited

11.2 Japan Radio Company Limited

11.3 SAAB AB

11.4 Selex Es S.P.A

11.5 Kelvin Hughes Limited

11.6 Terma A/S

11.7 Reutech Radar Systems (Pty) Ltd.

11.8 Thales-Raytheon Systems Company Llc

11.9 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

11.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.11 The Raytheon Company

11.12 Detect, Inc.

11.13 Kelvin Hughes Limited, Prosensing Inc.,

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/244531

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

