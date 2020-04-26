Wound Closure Devices Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts To 2026

Global Wound Closure Devices Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the surging demand for the reduction in the surgical expenditure, and the capability of enhancing the therapeutic outcome by reducing the hospital stay, is driving the growth of the market. Some of the major market competitors currently working in the global wound closure devices market are Medtronic, Abbott, Ethicon US LLC., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Radcliffe Cardiology, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN medical, Smith & Nephew., Baxter, KCI Licensing Inc., 3M, Teleflex Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast, TISSIUM, Arthrex Inc., DACH Medical Group, IVT Medical Ltd., Dolphin Sutures, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Welfare Medical Ltd., Riverpoint Medical and CryoLife Inc. among others.

Wound closure devices are instruments which are used to close the wound from the edges so that recovery can be made. These devices are usually used by the surgeon at the time of surgeries. The various devices such as strips aid, mechanical wound closure devices, adhesives, staples and sutures are used which helps to reduce the risk of infection by minimizing the tissue trauma and preventing blood loss. These devices have gained a lot of attention due to technological advancement in the field of surgery.

Market Drivers

The surge in the cosmetic and plastic surgeries has driven the market growth

The rising incidences of burns and traumas is boosting the market growth

The sport related injuries have increased which has propelled the market growth

Various technological advancements in surgical field has contributed to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

The minimally invasive surgeries demand have increased which has hindered the market growth

The reimbursement policies are unfavorable which may hamper the market growth

Various side effects associated with the wound closure device has restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Teleflex Incorporated received the FDA approval for wound closure devices which will increase their wound healing capabilities. The device is intended for large bore femoral arterial access site closure. This approval will help the company in increasing the customer acquisition rate as this device facilitates fast and reliable wound closure.

In March 2017, Ethicon US LLC and DePuy Synthes introduced a customized wound closure kit. It was launched to improve efficiencies and to improve the patient outcomes in orthopedic surgery. This launch has increased the product portfolio of the company as well as increases their customer experience.

Segmentation:

By Device

Adhesives Fibrin Tissue Adhesives Cyanoacrylates

Staples

Sutures Absorbable Non- Absorbable Braided Monofilament

Mechanical Devices

By Application

Burns

Ulcer

Surgical Wounds

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Ulcers

Arterial Ulcers

By Type of Wound

Acute Wound

Chronic Wound

By End User

Hospitals

Community Healthcare Service Providers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis:

Global wound closure devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wound closure devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Current and future of global wound closure devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

