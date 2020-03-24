Worldwide Notebook PC and Tablet Forecast, 2020-2022

Market Analysis Research Report on “Development of the Global Notebook PC and Tablet Industry” has been added to orbis research database.

Notebook PC and Tablet Market is expected to reach xx billion USD by the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of xx%. Increased adoption of upcoming technology enabled by reduced prices and miniaturization of sensors is expected to make Notebook PC and Tablet devices affordable and commercially viable for the masses.

The report finds that the global notebook PC and tablet market volume reached 325 million units in 2017, down 3.6% compared to 2016. The decline is attributed mainly to the fast decline of tablets. For the period 2018-2022, shipment volume of mobile PCs, comprising of notebook PCs and tablets, is expected to slip to 308 million units in 2022, down from 325 million units in 2017. However, mobile PC shipments are likely to remain significant, as they are still needed for productivity, education, and entertainment purposes that are yet to be totally replaced by smartphones.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2122330

Companies covered

AMD, Apple, Intel, Microsoft

List of Topics

Global notebook and desktop PC market volume forecast per year for the period 2018-2022

Global notebook PC market volume forecast per year for the period 2018-2022

Global tablet market volume forecast per year for the period 2018-2022

Global notebook and desktop PC shipment volume forecast per quarter for the period 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Global notebook PC shipment volume forecast per quarter for the period 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018.

The report includes forecasts of worldwide notebook PC shipment volume and share by region, by panel size, and by CPU type.

Analyst insight on the nascent development of the industry

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2122330

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]