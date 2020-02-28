Worldwide Natural Language Generation Industry 2019: Market Size, Trend, Outlook, Key Vendors and 2025 Forecast Report

The Global Natural Language Generation Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing on account of proliferation of big data and the related technologies.

Strong need to understand customers’ behavior is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, these solutions can reduce the human interference in business processes.

Lack of awareness of NLG solutions may hinder the Natural Language Generation market growth. However, emerging options in application areas has resulted in the growth of Natural Language Generation Market.

The adoption of NLG solutions is expected to be increasing in the APAC and MEA regions, due to the rising pressure from regulatory bodies and the increasing number of AI giants in these regions.

The Customer Experience Management (CEM) subsegment is expected to be the fastest growing application segment in this market, as it is an advanced and systematic analytical process, also known as customer intelligence, in which, the customers’ data is used by companies to better understand the customer behavior and make strategic business decisions.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Automated Insights, Inc., AWS, Narrativa, Artificial Solutions, IBM, Narrative Science and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

