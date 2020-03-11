Worldwide Master Data Management (MDM) Market Expected to Reach $9140 Million by 2025 |Top Players- SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, TIBCO Software, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks, Magnitude, Talend, SAS Institute, Microsoft, VisionWare, Yonyou| CAGR 15.5%

Worldwide Master Data Management (MDM) Market Report 2019-2025 Industry research report offers an in-depth and decision-making market analysis prospects for size, share, growth, proportion, emerging trends, demand, and Master Data Management (MDM) Industry growth. In 2018, the global Master Data Management (MDM) market size was 2890 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9140 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019-2025.

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file.

MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

The Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Master Data Management (MDM) industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others. Manufacturing & Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.

Global Master Data Management (MDM) Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 95 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market.

Major Players in Master Data Management (MDM) Market are:

• SAP

• Oracle

• IBM

• Informatica

• Stibo Systems

• TIBCO Software

• Riversand Technologies

• Orchestra Networks

• EnterWorks

• Magnitude

• Talend

• SAS Institute

• Microsoft

• KPMG

• Teradata Corporation

• Software AG

• Agility Multichannel

• VisionWare

• …

The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with a lower growth rate.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Master Data Management (MDM) Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.

USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Master Data Management (MDM) for these regions, from 2012 to 2025 (forecast)

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Customer Data

• Product Data

• Others

Market segment by Application, split into

• Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecommunications

• Government & Health Care

• Manufacturing & Logistics

• Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

