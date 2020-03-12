Worldwide Digital Therapeutics Market Whooping Growth and Mega Trends up to 2027

The Digital Therapeutics Market report offers insights into the leading market players and presents an assessment of their current market position. Company information with regards to revenue, segmental share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report.

Digital Therapeutics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application and Distribution Channel, the global digital therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global digital therapeutics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Request Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002236/

Global digital therapeutics market, based on the application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal disease and others. In 2017, diabetes segment held the largest share, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe.

Global digital therapeutics market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare cost in the market. The fiscal pressure and patent cliffs compel healthcare providers to cut on drug prices, encourage the use of generics and scale back the reimbursement. This in turn is gradually reducing the profit margins and annual net sales of the healthcare companies that leads to immediate requirement of a strategic plan so as to cut down on the operational costs.

The major players operating in the digital therapeutics market include Propeller Health, CANARY HEALTH, Noom, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and MANGO HEALTH and among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative program and product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2017, Fitbit, Inc. launched in Argentina with its Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Ionic adidas Edition smart watches and Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker devices. Additionally, in September 2018, Fitbit, Inc. launched Fitbit Care device that combines health coaching and virtual care through the new Fitbit Plus app.

If You Want To Buy This Report Click Here At https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000954/

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Digital Therapeutics Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Digital Therapeutics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

TOC:

INTRODUCTION 18

1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 18 2. GLOBAL DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 19 3. GLOBAL DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 21

3.1 OVERVIEW 21

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 21

3.2.1 Global Digital Therapeutics Market- By Application 22

3.2.2 Global Digital Therapeutics Market – By Distribution Channel 22

3.2.3 Global Digital Therapeutics Market – By Geography 23

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 24

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 24

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 26

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 28

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis 30

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis 32 4. GLOBAL DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 34

Continued…

Browse Full Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/digital-therapeutics-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]