World Bitumen Industry -Market Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Revenue, Insight and Forecast Report 2020-2026

Asia Pacific was the dominant market in 2017 and accounted for over 34.0% of the global volume and will show growth on account of rising construction industry growth in India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, the presence of the major market players in the region including ExxonMobil, Shell Bitumen, and British Petroleum will augment industry expansion over the next eight years. Also, Asia Pacific will increase its bitumen consumption owing to the extensive road network in the region.

In 2019, the market size of Bitumen is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bitumen.

This report studies the global market size of Bitumen, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).This study presents the Bitumen production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

BP

Shell

ChevronTexaco Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

ExxonMobil

Indian Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Company

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

NuStar Energy

Nynas AB

Sinopec China

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Bitumen market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Bitumen Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The report can answer the following questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Bitumen? Who are the global key manufacturers of Bitumen industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)? What are the types and applications of Bitumen? What is the market share of each type and application? What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Bitumen? What is the manufacturing process of Bitumen? Economic impact on Bitumen industry and development trend of Bitumen industry. What will the Bitumen market size and the growth rate be in 2025? What are the key factors driving the global Bitumen industry? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Bitumen market? What are the Bitumen market challenges to market growth? What are the Bitumen market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Bitumen market?

Market Segment by Product Type

Natural Bitumen

Petroleum Bitumen

Coal-Tar Pitch

Market Segment by Application

Emulsion

Polymer Modified

Roadways

Waterproofing

Adhesives

Other

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Global Bitumen Industry Market Research Report

1 Bitumen Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Bitumen Market, by Type

4 Bitumen Market, by Application

5 Global Bitumen Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global Bitumen Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Global Bitumen Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Bitumen Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Bitumen Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

