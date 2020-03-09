Workplace Services Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

This report focuses on the global Workplace Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workplace Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Workplace Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

DXC Technology (US)

Wipro (India)

IBM (US)

TCS (India)

Atos (France)

NTT DATA (Japan)

HCL (India)

Fujitsu (Japan)

CompuCom (US)

Cognizant (US)

Unisys (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Capgemini (France)

T-Systems (Germany)

Zensar (India)

Getronics (the Netherlands)

Computacenter (UK)

Infosys (India)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Pomeroy (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed IT Asset Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Workplace Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Workplace Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workplace Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Workplace Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

1.4.3 Managed Mobility Services

1.4.4 Managed IT Asset Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Workplace Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Media and Entertainment

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Consumer Goods and Retail

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.7 Education

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Workplace Services Market Size

2.2 Workplace Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Workplace Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Workplace Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Workplace Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Workplace Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Workplace Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Workplace Services

Continued….

