Workforce Engagement Management Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Verint Systems, Calabrio, NICE, InVision, Aspect, Genesys, Teleopti, ZOOM International

Workforce Engagement Management Global Market Report 2020-2024

Workforce optimization (WFO) solutions contain complementary functions designed to improve the performance of customer engagement centers by means of optimized deployment of appropriately trained and motivated agents. These functions range from ones for recruitment and scheduling to ones for evaluation and training. By adding intelligence to each function, everything from recruitment to scheduling to training can be optimized. Key functional domains include: strategic planning, recruitment, workforce management (WFM), including intraday optimization call recording and quality management (QM), coaching and e-learning, performance management (PM), surveying — focused on capturing operational and agent performance information, interaction analytics — audio and text analytics, combined with screen analytics, emotion detection and associated operational call data.

This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Verint Systems, Calabrio, NICE, InVision, Aspect, Genesys, Teleopti, ZOOM International, Avaya (Verint), KnoahSoft, Noble Systems, OpenText, Monet Software, CSI, VPI, InContact

Product Type Segmentation

Software

Hardware

Industry Segmentation

BFSI

Education

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

Table of Content:

Section 1 Workforce Engagement Management Product Definition

Section 2 Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Workforce Engagement Management Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Workforce Engagement Management Market Forecast 2019-2024

Section 9 Workforce Engagement Management Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Workforce Engagement Management Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Workforce Engagement Management Cost of Production Analysis

