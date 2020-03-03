Workforce Analytics Market 2020 Industry Size, Manufacturers, Segments, Share, Revenue, Regional Demand Analysis and Forecast Research

The research report on ‘global workforce analytics market’ provides a comprehensive analysis of the several segments of the workforce analytics market which hugely affect the market. This report is prepared on the basis of in-depth market analysis and research. The report also evaluates the steady growth of the global market along with market profits.

With the new technological developments such as Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence which has raised the global trade among several countries that have hugely impacted on the working culture over the globe for the number of industries which has a highly skilled workforce.

The global workforce analytics market segmentation is done depending on the factors such as deployment, type, industry vertical, organization size, and geographical region. Depending on the type segment, the global workforce analytics market is sub-divided into services and solutions. The services segment further divided into system integration service, managed service, and consulting service. Out of these, the service segment is accounted for the highest global workforce analytics market share owing to the shifting labor as well as workforce challenges which are facing by the organizations across the globe. In addition to this, owing to the several government workforce regulations and changing work dynamics, the demand consulting services are increasing and it is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period.

On considering the deployment, the cloud-based workforce analytics is one of the leading segments dominated for the largest global workforce analytics market share owing to user-friendly environment features and easy implementation. On considering the organization size, the global workforce analytics market is segregated into Small and Medium Enterprises and large organizations. On considering the industry verticals, the market is fragmented into retail, healthcare, banking, manufacturing, insurance, and logistics.

On considering the geographical expansion, the North American market is expected to have the highest global workforce analytics market share over the forecast period; owing to it offers a better environment for SMEs and startups. Increasing adoption of cloud-based workforce analytics from the Canadian and United States companies is one of the major trends contributing to the growth of global workforce analytics market.

IBM Corporation, Capgemini SE, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Genpact PeopleStream are some major players operating in the global workforce analytics market.

