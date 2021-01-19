Wood Products Manufacturing Market 2020 Analysis by Global Players– Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Andersen Corporation

“The Wood Products Manufacturing Market Research Report” examines the existing as well as sequential performance of the worldwide market. The report also calculates the forthcoming status of Wood Products Manufacturing market based on thorough analysis. By providing exploratory techniques such as, qualitative and quantitative analysis the report presents a comprehensive analysis of market progression. Graphical presentation of information through charts, (graphs, diagrams, tables as well as pictures), the report provides a lucid and easy understanding of the market to readers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wood products manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for 51% market share. This can be mainly attributed to the economic growth in the region, leading to increased demand for wood and wood products from manufacturing, and consumer goods industries. Increased demand for wood houses in earthquake prone countries such as Japan also drove the market. South America was the second largest region accounting for 20% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 4% market share.

Companies Covered (Sales, Price, Revenue, Volume, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Andersen Corporation, Celulosa Arauco y Constitucin and Other.

Regional Outlook of Wood Products Manufacturing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and ROW

The wood products manufacturing industry comprises establishments engaged in manufacturing of products derived from wood. This industry includes companies manufacturing lumber, plywood, veneers, wood containers, wood flooring, wood trusses, manufactured homes and prefabricated wood buildings. Wood products product process include sawing, planning, shaping, laminating, and assembling of wood products into bolts or lumber. The wood products market in this report is segmented into finished wood products, wood processing and wood processing.

Robots are replacing traditional hand sanding and wood finishing tools. Robot based wood automation tool providers have launched robots that carry out wood sanding, polishing and finishing precisely and quickly. They are developing technologies for assembling a wooden window frame to routing designs in wood panels for a wide range of materials and surfaces. For instance, ABB’s robot automation solutions were implemented in leading companies such as IKEA, VELUX and Svedplan.

