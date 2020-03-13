Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market 2020: What key challenges are faced by market? | American Paper Recycling Corp., Carolina Fibre Corporation, Evergreen Paper Recycling

“

Growth forecast on “ Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Wood Panels, Energy Generation, Newsprint, Sanitary & Household, Pack, Others), by Type ( Wood Recycling, Paper & Paperboard Recycling), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: American Paper Recycling Corp., Carolina Fibre Corporation, Evergreen Paper Recycling, Global Waste Recyclers Ltd, Hadfield Wood Recyclers, Hanna Paper Recycling, Huron Paper Stock, InterWest Paper Inc., Landfill Reduction & Recycling, National Paper Recycling, National Paper Recycling, Ricova, Sappi ReFibre .

This report researches the worldwide Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Wood recycling is a process which involves the collection of waste wood generated by various end-users, and are recycled for further use in other applications such as wood panel manufacturing, animal bedding, energy generation, etc. The demand for wood recycling is increasing significantly due to the rising efforts to reduce tree cutting for making fresh wood. Despite many efforts to effective wood recycling, there is still a substantial volume that ends up in landfills every year. This process is environmentally unsustainable and expensive. The global demand for timber is increasing on a rapid scale, and this has led to increased wood production for various end-user applications.Paper recycling became a key trend in the global paper industry, majorly due to the scarcity of raw materials like wood pulp. Recycled paper has become the major source of raw material for many paper mills in both developed, and as well as developing countries. Paper recycling saves natural resources and reduces manufacturing expenses.

Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Segment by Types:

Wood Recycling, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

Segment by Applications:

Wood Panels, Energy Generation, Newsprint, Sanitary & Household, Pack, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wood Recycling

1.4.3 Paper & Paperboard Recycling

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wood Panels

1.5.3 Energy Generation

1.5.4 Newsprint

1.5.5 Sanitary & Household

1.5.6 Pack

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production

2.1.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production by Regions

4.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production

4.2.2 United States Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production

4.3.2 Europe Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production

4.4.2 China Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production

4.5.2 Japan Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue by Type

6.3 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 American Paper Recycling Corp.

8.1.1 American Paper Recycling Corp. Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.1.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Carolina Fibre Corporation

8.2.1 Carolina Fibre Corporation Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.2.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Evergreen Paper Recycling

8.3.1 Evergreen Paper Recycling Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.3.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Global Waste Recyclers Ltd

8.4.1 Global Waste Recyclers Ltd Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.4.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Hadfield Wood Recyclers

8.5.1 Hadfield Wood Recyclers Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.5.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hanna Paper Recycling

8.6.1 Hanna Paper Recycling Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.6.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Huron Paper Stock

8.7.1 Huron Paper Stock Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.7.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 InterWest Paper Inc.

8.8.1 InterWest Paper Inc. Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.8.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Landfill Reduction & Recycling

8.9.1 Landfill Reduction & Recycling Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.9.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 National Paper Recycling

8.10.1 National Paper Recycling Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

8.10.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 National Paper Recycling

8.12 Ricova

8.13 Sappi ReFibre

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Upstream Market

11.1.1 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Raw Material

11.1.3 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Distributors

11.5 Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”