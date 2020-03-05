Wood Coatings Market Emerging Trends, Demand and Industry Outlook 2025 – Akzo Nobel, Asian Paints, BASF, Berger Paints India, Kansai Nerolac Paints

The Wood Coatings Market Report provides key strategies followed by leading Wood Coatings industry manufactures and Sections of Market like- product specifications, volume, production value, Feasibility Analysis, Classification based on types and end user application areas with geographic growth and upcoming advancement. The Wood Coatings market report provides comprehensive outline of Invention, Industry Requirement, technology and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, investments and business growth.

Wood Coatings Market was valued at USD 7.72 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.52 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.25 % from 2019 to 2026

Company Coverage

Akzo Nobel, Asian Paints, BASF, Berger Paints India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Nippon Paint Holdings, PPG, RPM International, The Sherwin-Williams, Teknos, The Dow Chemical, Ashland

Segment by Type

Oil-Based

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Segment by Application

Furniture Factory

Industrial

Others

The term wood coatings implies a wide range of products such as stains, varnishes, shellacs, and lacquers, which are commonly used in the domestic and industrial sectors. The significance of wood coatings is that they add depth and warmth to the appearance of the wooden structures. They can be applied in the form of surface coatings, natural finishes, pigmented finishes, penetrating finishes and wax polishes. Depending upon the applications, the usage of wood coatings also varies. The key applications of wood coatings include furniture, cabinets, and side and deck. Wood coatings basic function is to protect the surface of the substrate and to preserve its qualities, looks against the environment, daily wear and tear and natural decay. It is also employed to enhance the appearance of the substrate. There are different techniques of its application such as rolling, spraying, dipping, curtain coating, brushing, manual application and etc

Market Regional Analysis:

The UK

Europe

South Korea

Japan

ROW

The Wood Coatings market report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global vendor's information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Wood Coatings market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Wood Coatings Production by Regions

5 Wood Coatings Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Wood Coatings Study

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Future Forecast

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach.

