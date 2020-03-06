Women’s Lingerie Market Is Booming Worldwide | Jockey International, CK, Triumph International, Victoria’s Secret, Uniqlo, Fruit of the Loom

‘Women’s Lingerie’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Women’s Lingerie’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Women’s Lingerie Market valued approximately USD 35.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Women’s Lingerie Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing including at least undergarment (mainly brassieres) sleepwear, and lightweight robes. It is made-up of lightweight, smooth, stretchy, or decorative fabrics such as silk, chiffon, charmeuse, lycra or lace. Increasing female population, increasing demand from young women and increasing expenditure on personal appearance and changing fashion trend are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of western culture & lifestyle is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, wearing of lingerie offers several benefits such as it hide flaws, it give perfect shape to the body, it can boost confidence, it makes aspect of life easier, it can contribute in good health and so on, due to these benefits demand of lingerie is boosting among women in all over the world. However, high cost of raw materials and increasing cost of labors are the factor that limiting the market growth of Women’s Lingerie during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Women’s Lingerie Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for premium lingerie brands among women in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Women’s Lingerie market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising female population and rising awareness associated with global brands across the region.

Global Women’s Lingerie market report inclusions:

Key players:

Jockey International, CK, Triumph International, Victoria’s Secret, Uniqlo, Fruit of the Loom, Aimer Group, Mani Form, Venies, Tiova

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, Others), by Application (Online Store, Store Front)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Women’s Lingerie market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Women’s Lingerie market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

