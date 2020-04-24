Womens Flip Flops Market Global Analysis and 2020-2025 Forecast Research Report

Description

Flip-flops are a type of sandal, typically worn as a form of casual wear. They consist of a flat sole held loosely on the foot by a Y-shaped strap known as a toe thong that passes between the first and second toes and around both sides of the foot or can be a hard base with a strap across all the toes (these can also be called sliders).

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Women’s Flip Flops is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Women’s Flip Flops in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Havaianas

Ipanema (Grendene)

REEF

Deckers Brands

Crocs

Monsoon Accessorize

Clarks

Fat Face

Roxy/Quiksilver

Tory Burch

Kate Spade New York

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EVA

PVC

Rubber

EVA+Rubber

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online

Offline

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Women’s Flip Flops product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Women’s Flip Flops, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Women’s Flip Flops in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Women’s Flip Flops competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Women’s Flip Flops breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Women’s Flip Flops market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Women’s Flip Flops sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Women’s Flip Flops Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 EVA

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.4 EVA+Rubber

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Online

1.3.2 Offline

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Havaianas

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Havaianas Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ipanema (Grendene)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ipanema (Grendene) Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 REEF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 REEF Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Deckers Brands

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Deckers Brands Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Crocs

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Crocs Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Monsoon Accessorize

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Monsoon Accessorize Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Clarks

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Clarks Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Fat Face

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Fat Face Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Roxy/Quiksilver

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Roxy/Quiksilver Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Tory Burch

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Tory Burch Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Kate Spade New York

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Kate Spade New York Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Nike

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Nike Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Adidas

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Adidas Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Skechers

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Women’s Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Skechers Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Women’s Flip Flops Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Women’s Flip Flops Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Women’s Flip Flops Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Women’s Flip Flops Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Women’s Flip Flops Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Women’s Flip Flops by Country

5.1 North America Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Women’s Flip Flops Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Women’s Flip Flops by Country

6.1 Europe Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Women’s Flip Flops Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Women’s Flip Flops by Country

7.1 Asia-Pacific Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Women’s Flip Flops Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.2 China Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Women’s Flip Flops by Country

8.1 South America Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Women’s Flip Flops Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Women’s Flip Flops by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Women’s Flip Flops Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Women’s Flip Flops Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.1 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.2 Global Women’s Flip Flops Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 EVA Sales Growth and Price

10.2.1 Global EVA Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.2.2 Global EVA Price (2014-2019)

10.3 PVC Sales Growth and Price

10.3.1 Global PVC Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.3.2 Global PVC Price (2014-2019)

10.4 Rubber Sales Growth and Price

10.4.1 Global Rubber Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.4.2 Global Rubber Price (2014-2019)

10.5 EVA+Rubber Sales Growth and Price

10.5.1 Global EVA+Rubber Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.5.2 Global EVA+Rubber Price (2014-2019)

10.6 Others Sales Growth and Price

10.6.1 Global Others Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.6.2 Global Others Price (2014-2019)

11 Global Women’s Flip Flops Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Online Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Offline Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Women’s Flip Flops Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Women’s Flip Flops Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Women’s Flip Flops Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Women’s Flip Flops Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Women’s Flip Flops Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Women’s Flip Flops Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Women’s Flip Flops Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Women’s Flip Flops Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Women’s Flip Flops Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Women’s Flip Flops Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Women’s Flip Flops Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Women’s Flip Flops Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

