Wireline Services-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Wireline Services market is accounted for $17.35 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $34.06 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.1%. There is constant growth in the oil & gas exploration and production activities for finding new unconventional resources, which massively supports the wireline services market growth. These wireline services are essential for exploration, completion, drilling, intervention, and stimulation in oil and gas industries. The key factors driving wireline services market include growing exploration and production activities, global demand for oil & gas, technological advancements, increased oil production, and exploration activities for shale gas. However, increasing focus on renewable energy, stringent environmental rules and regulations, and decrease in crude oil prices are limiting the market growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/232022

In 2015, well completion segment held the largest share with more than 60% in total wireline services market. Electric line wireline type is the largest technology segment due to its usage in well logging services. The accomplished usage of wireline services together with the rising oil and gas production is the major driver for the market growth. North America has the largest market for wireline services and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing oil and gas production levels and logging services.

Some of the key players in global market include Archer Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Basic Energy Services, Inc., C&J Energy Services Ltd., Casedhole Solutions, Expro International Group Holding Ltd., FMC Technologies, GE Oil & Gas, Halliburton Company, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Oilserv, Pioneer Energy Services Corp., Schlumberger Limited, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Weatherford International PLC and Wireline Engineering Ltd.

Services Covered:

Well Intervention

Completion

Logging

Technologies Covered:

Electric Line

Slick Line

Applications Covered:

Offshore

Onshore

Hole Types Covered:

Open Hole

Cased Hole

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/wireline-services-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Wireline Services Market, By Service Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Well Intervention

5.3 Completion

5.4 Logging

6 Global Wireline Services Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electric Line

6.3 Slick Line

7 Global Wireline Services Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Offshore

7.3 Onshore

8 Global Wireline Services Market, By Hole Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Open Hole

8.3 Cased Hole

9 Global Wireline Services Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 UK

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Middle East

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Egypt

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Archer Limited

11.2 Baker Hughes Incorporated

11.3 Basic Energy Services, Inc.

11.4 C&J Energy Services Ltd.

11.5 Casedhole Solutions

11.6 Expro International Group Holding Ltd.

11.7 FMC Technologies

11.8 GE Oil & Gas

11.9 Halliburton Company

11.10 Nabors Industries Ltd.

11.11 National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

11.12 Oilserv

11.13 Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

11.14 Schlumberger Limited

11.15 Superior Energy Services, Inc.

11.16 Weatherford International PLC.

11.17 Wireline Engineering Ltd.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/232022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/232022

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/232022