2020 Wireless Speakers Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Key Developments With Leading Vendors Beats Electronics, Bose, Harman, Samsung and Sony

The Business Research Company’s Wireless Speakers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The wireless speakers industry consists of sales of wireless speakers such as bluetooth speakers and Wi-Fi speakers and related services. Wireless speakers receive sound signals in the form of radio frequency waves and amplify the sound.

The increase in preference for portable speakers is an important driver for the wireless speakers market. This is mainly because wireless speakers come at affordable prices and are convenient to use. In addition, increasing smartphone penetration has led to an increase in preference for swift functionality in the form of smart portable devices, resulting in further use of portable wireless speakers. According to a report published by Deloitte in December 2018, smart speakers—internet-connected speakers with integrated digital voice assistants—are the fastest-growing connected device category worldwide in 2019. The report showed that the sales of smart speakers increased from 98 million units for a total industry revenue of US$4.3 billion in 2018 to 164 million units for a total industry revenue of US$7 billion in 2019.

Global Wireless Speakers Market Segmentation

Global Wireless Speakers Market Segmentation By Product:

Bluetooth speakers Wifi-speakers

Global Wireless Speakers Market Segmentation By End User:

Residential Commercial

Global Wireless Speakers Market Segmentation By Type:

Fixed Portable

North America was the largest region in the wireless speakers market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The wireless speakers market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Wireless Speakers Market Characteristics Wireless Speakers Market Size And Growth Wireless Speakers Market Segmentation Wireless Speakers Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Wireless Speakers Market China Wireless Speakers Market

……

Wireless Speakers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Wireless Speakers Market Wireless Speakers Market Trends And Strategies Wireless Speakers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Wireless Speakers Market are

Beats Electronics

Bose

Harman

Samsung

Sony

