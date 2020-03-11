Wireless Healthcare Market 2020 Expert Reviews and Global Research Outlook 2024 Vault Rooms Inc., ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation), Drooms GmbH

The wireless healthcare market is expected to reach a CAGR of 27.38% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Wireless Healthcare including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Wireless Healthcare investments from 2020 till 2024.

According to the Center for Disease Control, hospital-acquired infections cause approximately 100,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. That is why improving hand hygiene is a significant focus for the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control. Sensors in soap and hand sanitizer dispensers that communicate with RFID tags in staff identification badges can now determine if and when staff sanitize their hands, which is a key trend for the market.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Vault Rooms Inc., ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation), Drooms GmbH, Citrix Systems Inc., Ethos Data, Caplinked Inc., Brainloop AG, BMC Group Inc. (SmartRoom), HighQ Solutions Limited, Intralinks Holdings Inc., Firmex Corporation, Ansarada Pty Limited, SecureDocÊInformation Management Pty Ltd, iDeals Solutions Group, Merrill Corporation Ltd.

Market Scenario

IoT in medical to Increase the Market Share

– The evolution of the healthcare IT has been augmented by the intervention of internet of things (IoT) in the industry, which called for a connected hospital environment. The wireless network solutions is helping the healthcare industry by allowing practitioners to access files remotely to direct diagnosis in case of unavailability.

– At the moment, biosensors are among the most important elements of the healthcare digital transformation. It can help users by collecting data about all their physical activities, sleep, and overall health in hospitals. Some of these devices record indicators with high sensitivity and specificity, which makes them very useful for health management, especially for treating elderly patients with several chronic diseases at once.

– Blockchain initiatives are being widely implemented in the healthcare sector. For instance, Estonian eHealth Foundation and Guardtime company entered into a partnership for integrating a Blockchain-based system to secure millions of medical records.

– As the heart disease rate is going faster, the IoT system utilizes algorithms for continuous ECG monitoring in patient in hospital. In electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, the system keeps track of the heart rate and the basic rhythm by recording the electrical activity of the heart. The ECG monitor consists of a wireless transmitter and a receiver. An automated application can identify an abnormal heart activity and the data is transferred in real time to mobile phones and the doctor_s clinic via a network.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2019 – Aerohive Networks, a leader in cloud-managed networking was announced as second largest vendor in the Enterprise-class Cloud-managed Wireless LAN (WLAN) market in the Cloud Managed Wireless LAN Services White Paper”. There are many advantages to using Aerohives Cloud-managed WLAN services and over time, small to large enterprises will take complete advantage of these services to further simplify their business models and gain operational efficiencies that come from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in healthcare sector.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Wireless Healthcare Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

