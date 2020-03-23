The global wireless health and fitness devices market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in development methods and innovations of components utilized in these devices along with a rise in the standard of living of individuals resulting in continuous monitoring of their health.

Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market By Type (Mobile, Watch, USB, Bluetooth, Sensors, Others), Product (Sports & Fitness Devices, Remote Health Monitoring Devices, Professional Healthcare Devices), Application (Monitoring, Diagnosis), End-Users (Hospitals, Sports & Fitness Institutes), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global wireless health and fitness devices market are adidas AG; Omron Healthcare, Inc.; IDEAL LIFE INC.; ASUSTeK Computer Inc.; Google; BioTelemetry, Inc.; Abbott; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Misfit; Analog Devices, Inc.; Intelesens Ltd; Fitbit, Inc.; Entra Health Systems; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Nike, Inc.; Alive Technologies; ON Semiconductor; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Garmin Ltd.; Maxim Integrated; Apple Inc.; Beurer GmbH; Xiaomi; Isansys Ltd.; VitalConnect and FitLinxx, Inc., Others.

Market Definition:

Wireless health and fitness devices are specially designed medical devices that continually monitor and report the health of the wearer to a remote storage device or display the vital signs to the wearer. These devices are interconnected with various sensors, storage infrastructures, which are used to diagnose, monitor and treat the health of the wearer.

Market Drivers

Rise in awareness regarding the health of the individuals and benefits associated with continuous monitoring of their health is a factor positively affecting the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of adoption of smart healthcare devices amid need for reduction of healthcare monitoring errors; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally resulting in requirement of monitoring of health in patients; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack in the presence of reimbursement policies regarding the implementation and adoption of these devices is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Large costs associated with the devices are expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

By Type

Mobile

Watch

USB

Bluetooth

Sensors

Others

By Product

Sports & Fitness Devices Smart Watch Smart Clothing Fitness Bands Headbands Others

Remote Health Monitoring Devices Glucometers Pulse Oximeters Others

Professional Healthcare Devices

By Application

Monitoring

Diagnosis

By End-Users

Hospitals

Sports & Fitness Institutes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, BioTelemetry, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of LifeWatch AG. This acquisition will establish BioTelemetry, Inc. as a market leader for remote and diagnostic cardiac monitoring services and products. They are planning to expand their capabilities in expanding into various different healthcare segments with this acquisition.

In January 2017, Fitbit, Inc. announced the acquisition of Vector Watch. The company based out of Romania, Europe will help in the development of new products with enhanced technological implementation. Although, the deal only includes the software assets and not the hardware, Fitbit has announced that they will fulfil the warranty requirement and repairing of existing customers of Vector Watch.

Competitive Analysis: Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Global wireless health and fitness devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wireless health and fitness devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

