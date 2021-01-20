Wireless Charging Market to hit $37.2 billion by 2022 – Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Integrated Device Technology, Powermat Technologies

Global Wireless Charging market size is forecasted to reach $37.2 billion by 2022, growing at an estimated CAGR of 44.7% from 2016 to 2022. Wireless charging is the transmission of energy without wires or cables from a power source to a consuming device. Wireless charging technologies comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices. In addition, it provides multiple efficient, cost-effective, and safety advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Wireless charging maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure all varieties of devices (hand-held industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and many more) are charged and readily available to use at a moment’s notice.

The market holds a great potential in electronics and automotive industries. Presently, most of the wireless charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) have incorporated inductive charging technology. Automotive giants are entering into partnerships with providers in wireless charging market to integrate it in their EVs. For instance, Mercedes partnered with BMW and announced that its next-gen Mercedes S-Class plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) employs wireless charging, and is expected to arrive in the summer of 2017. At present, automotive industry has the highest wireless charging market share owing to its growing adoption and need of efficient charging systems.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659991/sample

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Wireless Charging market including: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Fulton Innovation LLC

The leading smartphone manufacturing companies such as Samsung, Apple, and Google have initiated to design built-in wireless charging reception, thereby driving the market for wireless charging transmitters. For instance, Apple is expected to launch its next-generation smartphone-iPhone8 in late 2017 with wireless charging. Thus, the increased adoption of wireless charging technology in portable electronics and electric vehicles is expected to propel its demand in the years to come.

Wireless charging technology delivers multiple benefits over traditional cable connectors such as high efficiency, safety advantages, more reliability, and faster speed. It is becoming more mainstream as more companies begin to integrate the technology into their devices (smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables). Places such as Ikea and Starbucks have also started introducing wireless charging pads into their facilities. As advancements continue to be made, wireless charging is projected to become more ubiquitous and convenient.

Wireless Charging Market by Technology:

Inductive

Resonant

RF

Others

Wireless Charging Market, by Industry Vertical

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

To inquire about the discount available on this Report, visit @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659991/discount

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Wireless Charging industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659991/buy/5540

Key Points from TOC:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 5 WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 6 WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the world. We help our clients in their decision support system by assisting them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876