Wireless Bluetooth Printers Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2025

“With the progression in technology, manufacturers are building up printers that are small and provide strong connectivity to smartphones through Bluetooth connections. Moreover, the smartphone market is witnessing high growth since smartphone access is increased, thus mobile photo printers are anticipated to see robust growth in the market, globally.

The global market is estimated to expand at a remarkable XX.% CAGR during the predicted period to procure a value of over US$ XXBillion through the end of the predicted year 2025, up from an expected value of about US$ XX Billion during 2018.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide market on the basis of printer type is categorized as laser, zink, thermal, inkjet and others. The zink printer type is the highest expanding category with a CAGR of XX% over the predicted period. The thermal printer type is projected to touch a market value of about US$ XX Billion through 2025 end consecutively dominating the market globally.

The worldwide market based on pricing is categorized as more than 3500, 1001-3500, 551-1000 and 100-500. The 1001-3500 pricing category is estimated to develop at a moderately quicker pace to record a XX%CAGR. The 100-550 pricing category is set to dominate the market globally in the approaching years.

The worldwide market based on the sales channel is categorized as retail shops and e-commerce. The retail shops are likely to record a high XX% CAGR over the predicted period. Though, the e-commerce category is likely to dominate the global market with a high evaluation.

The worldwide market on the basis of end user industry is categorized as educational institutions, commercial, BFSI, healthcare, travel and hospitality, IT and telecom, retail, residential, government and public sector and others. The commercial category is the biggest in valuation terms and is projected to record a value in excess of US$ XX Billion through 2025 end. The residential category is projected to expand at a higher pace over the predicted period.

The worldwide market on the basis of the region is categorized as Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America and North America. Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to exhibit high attractiveness and potential in the approaching years and recording a % CAGR all through the predicted period.

Key Market Players

Some of the prominent companies functional in the global market for wireless Bluetooth printers include

• Canon Inc.

• BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

• HP Development Company, L.P.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Ricoh Company, Ltd.

• Polaroid Corporation

• Lexmark International, Inc.

• Bixolon Co., Ltd.

• Star Micronics America Inc.

• Able Systems Limited

• CognitiveTPG

• Others”

