Wine Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026 | Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc

Global wine market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 7.1 % in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Wine Market, By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others), Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others), Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others), Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied), Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026;

Market Definition: Global Wine Market

Wine is derived from grapes by the process of fermentation where sugar and yeast combines and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process of fermentation with an availability of sugar and yeast gives around 15.0% of alcohol. Three major types of wine are available in the market and they are table, sparkling wine and fortified wine.

The Wine making process involves picking fresh grapes, sorting, De-stemmed and crushing, Placing must (crushed grapes) into a vat with (red) or without skins (white), Fermentation process that takes 4- 20 days, Pressed into barreled and aged filtered bottle.

Top Key Players:

Accolade Wines,

The Wine Group,

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.,

& J. Gallo Winery,

Constellation Brands, Inc.,

John Distilleries, India,

Castel Group,

CDV · Compagnia del Vino,

AMVYX,

BACARDI,

Pernod Ricard,

TREASURY WINE ESTATES,

Caviro,

Miguel Torres S. A.,

Concha y Toro,

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.,

Chapel Down

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Accolade Wines launched Batch X. This Batch X contains two new wines that helped in completing consumer needs. With this the company has increased its product portfolio and increase their business by adding more retail partners hence that maximized the sales of wine in market.

In March 2018, Accolade Wines launched first Echo Falls product in their Prosecco sector for the first time. With this launch prosecco market increased with high growth rate in wine industries.

In January 2018, Accolade Wines launched fine wine partners in the U.K. and Ireland and increased its product portfolio including petaluma and stonier. This launch increased its business in many countries as they have launched the products in different countries.

In June 2017, Pernod Ricard India has launched a Spanish wine produced by using Tempranillo grapes. By launching the new wine in India and hence increased their portfolio of wines in India.

In October 2017, Jacob’s creek, Brand of Pernod Ricard launched ‘double barrel’ wine. This is the innovation of wine by the company and with this the company increased their product portfolio.

Market Segmentations:

Global wine market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, colour, product type, packaging, body type and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into still wines, sparkling wines, fortified wines and others. In 2019, still wines segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, sparkling wines segment is growing with highest CAGR 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of colour, the market is segmented into red wine, white wine, rose wine and others. In 2019, red wine segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, white wine segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.33% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into flavoured and unflavoured. In 2019, unflavoured segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of packaging type, the market is segmented into bottles, cans and others. Bottles segment is sub-segmented into glass and plastic. In 2019, bottles segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, can segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of body type, the market is segmented into light-bodied, medium-bodied and full-bodied. In 2019, full-bodied segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into off trade and on trade. The on trade is sub segmented into specialty stores, online retailers and others. In 2019, off trade segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

