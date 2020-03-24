Wind Farm Develop Market Research Report 2020| Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast To 2025

Wind energy is a safe, renewable energy source that provides an excellent alternative to fossil fuels used to generate electricity, such as coal and natural gas. Wind energy developers search out opportunities and appropriate sites to build large-scale wind energy developments. They also manage design, construction, and marketing of the product.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Orsted

Mortenson

NextEra Energy Resources

RES

Vattenfall

Invenergy

Acciona Energia

EDF renewables

Iberdrola Renewables

E.ON Climate Renewables

EDP Renovaveis

Enel GreenPower

WPD

CGN Wind Energy Ltd

Scottish Power

WPO

LongYuan

China Datang Corporation renewable Power Co

TradeWind Energy

Polenergia

Scottish & Southern

Engie

Gamesa

China Guodian

RWE

Huadian Power

MidAmerican Energy

PNE

Orion Energy LLC

Statkraft



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Onshore

Offshore

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Below 1000KW

1000-1500KW

Above 1500KW

