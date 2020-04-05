Why Are CBD Gummies So Popular

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been receiving a lot of press as it becomes a key ingredient in many products that are designed to address both stress and anxiety and a variety of physiological conditions. The fact that CBD is non-psychoactive, but confers many of the same health benefits of THC has made it an attractive option for companies interested in riding the current wave of interest in organic health-related products. CBD is currently available as an ingredient in a number of products including capsules, creams and lotions, oils and tinctures and vaping products. However, there is another type of product that is looking to corner a significant share of the CBD product market – edibles.

Edibles infused with CBD include chocolates, hard candies and even sodas (CBD infused beer has also begun to make inroads into the alcohol market), the list is growing each day. But there is also another type of edible that is growing in popularity – CBD gummies.

There are a number of reasons that CBD gummies are so popular. They are a discrete way for consumers to enjoy the benefits of CBD and they also come in a variety of flavours and forms. There are the traditional ‘gummy bears’, CDB infused gummy worms and CBD gumdrops.

But what should the consumer be looking for when it comes to choosing their CBD gummy?

For those who want to get the most out of their gummy experience the product of choice should be a ‘full spectrum’ edible. What this means is that all of the plant’s various cannabinoids are present in the product. This may (probably does) include trace elements of THC. the product remains legal as the amount of THC falls below the threshold set by the government to prohibit its use -but it is said to enhance the therapeutic effects of the edible.

There are also gummies that contain ‘isolate’. This means that a single cannabinoid has been isolated (THC or CBD). If that cannabinoid the product will still be effective, but there is evidence to suggest that the various cannabinoids work in concert to provide a more powerful effect.

When purchasing the CBD gummy the consumer is also advised to make sure that the product has been tested by a third-party laboratory. This ensures the purity of the product as well as providing the peace of mind that the product actually contains what the packaging suggests that it does. Information on third-party testing should be displayed on the packaging.

CBD gummies are a great way to enjoy the benefits of CBD. These can include alleviating the symptoms of anxiety and depression, reducing pain and inflammation and controlling nausea (for instance from cancer treatment). Of course, they’re also delicious. The key to getting the most out of the gummy experience is to find a trusted supplier with quality products. Take note of the certification regarding third-party testing and make sure that the gummy contains all-natural ingredients. It may take some experimentation to find the gummy that is right for you.