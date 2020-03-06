White Spirit Market 2020 Revenue Status and Outlook – Al Sanea, Cepsa, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Exxon Mobil Corporation

Global White Spirit Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global White Spirit including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global White Spirit investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global White Spirit market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Al Sanea, Cepsa, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Ganga Rasayanie P. Ltd, HCS Group, Kapco Petroleum Industries FZC, KH Chemicals, KIF, Neste, PMPI, PT Pertamina, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, STOCKMEIER Gruppe, Total SA among others.

Market Overview

The major factors driving the market studied include the increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry. Toxic and hazardous in nature is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– Customization of products more specific to application is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Cleansing and Degreasing Agent Application

– White spirit is a very effective cleansing agent. It is a potent solution, known for its versatility and effectiveness.

– It can be used as a solvent to erase slip-ups, while painting. It can also be used to dissolve gum and resins stuck on clothing or carpets.

– It is commonly used in the automobile industry, where it acts as a cleaning agent for car parts or heavy machinery.

– It can eat away the toughest grease and chemical stains. Even dried paint, which thickens, can be dissolved and easily removed with white spirit. In addition, white spirit can cleanse and polish wooden furniture or floors.

– With the increasing industrial activities and rising hygienic requirements, the usage of cleaning agents is expected to increase. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the white spirit market, during the forecast period.

