White Biotechnology Market: All You Need to Know | Novozymes, Kaneka Corporation, Biosphere, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Genecor

Global White Biotechnology Market valued approximately USD 248 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The White Biotechnology Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The vast environment-related benefits linked with the use of white biotechnology products across a number of application areas has led to the increased focus on the field’s development from industries as well as government bodies in the past few years. Most governments have either already allocated or are in the process of allocating substantial budgets for the implementation of white biotechnology technology in the industrial sector. Increasing use in the manufacturing of biofuels such as bioethanol & biodiesel, rising government initiatives to promote white biotechnology and growth in e-commerce industry are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand from developing economies is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, white biotechnology offers several benefits such as it is environment friendliness, it reduced manufacturing costs, it is low wastage generation & raw material consumption, and so on, due to these benefits demand of White Biotechnology is boosting among end-users in all over the world. However, reliability of various industries and consumer preference for traditional foods & fuel are the factor that limiting the market growth of White Biotechnology during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global White Biotechnology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for green products & rising research and development activities by government across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as significant rate in the global White Biotechnology market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising use of biomass and reduced reliance on petroleum imports across the region.

Global White Biotechnology market report inclusions:

Key players:

Novozymes, Kaneka Corporation, Biosphere, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Genecor, DSM, Akzo Nobel, BASF SE, Henkel AG., Du Pont Danisco

Market Segmentation:

By Application (Bioenergy, Food and Feed Additives, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Personal Care and Household Products, Other Fine Chemical), by Products (Biofuel, Biochemical, Biopolymers)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global White Biotechnology market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of White Biotechnology market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

.

.

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

