Whiskey Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026 | Accolade Wines, Allagash Brewing Company, ABD Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Brown-Forman, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Whiskey Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Accolade Wines, Allagash Brewing Company, ABD Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Brown-Forman, Diageo, Asahi Breweries Ltd., Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Distell, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., ILLVA SARONNO S.p.A., John Distilleries India, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Alko, ARKELL’S BREWERY LIMITED, Anchor Brewing, and REDSTARWINE.

Global whiskey market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.67 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid changes in the lifestyle of individuals resulted due to the increase in levels of disposable income.

Whiskey Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Malt Whiskey, Wheat Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Corn Whiskey, Blended Whiskey, Others), Quality Types (Premium, High End Premium, Super Premium), Distribution Channel (Bars & Restaurants, Liquor Stores, Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Hypermarkets), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Whiskey is an alcoholic beverage that is created through the fermentation of various different grains mash. They are made up of various different grains resulting in various different varieties of the product, and also aged for different time period in wooden caskets and barrels, resulting in varied taste, texture; all of these factors determine the pricing of the product.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of disposable income and resulting rise in demand for premium whiskey products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Changes in lifestyle and increased population consuming whiskey is also expected to be a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High taxes and strict legal regulations by the various governments in the different regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Various health concerns and issues related with the consumption of whiskey is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

