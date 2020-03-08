When and how to correctly use L-lysine escinate

In what situations there is a need for the use of this supplement. How does it affect the body. The method of preparation and use.

Health in bodybuilding should always come first. Agree, when there are problems with joints, a headache or malfunctions in the work of internal organs, there is no strength and desire to engage in a gym. It is even worse when soft tissues cannot withstand heavy loads and severe swelling appears.

That is why the bodybuilder's nutrition should include not only protein products, but also special additives that promote health and normalize the functioning of the main systems. So, one of the most effective and important components for the body is l lysine escinate. What are its features? What is the instructions for use? What are the possible side effects? We will deal with these issues in more detail.

Operating principle

The pharmacological effect of the drug is aimed at combating pain, swelling and inflammation. The task of escin is to reduce the effect of lysosomal hydrolases. This, in turn, avoids the splitting of mucopolysaccharides on the walls of connective tissues and in capillaries. As a result, the work of the cardiovascular system is normalized, swelling is relieved, a powerful analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect is obtained. With the help of the drug, the general tone of the vessels increases, a hypoglycemic effect and an immunocorrective effect appear.

For many athletes, l lysine, escinat is a real savior after long workouts, when it is necessary to quickly restore muscle condition and regain strength. Instructions for use indicate an increase in vascular tone after taking the drug, which has an additional effect on the body and strengthens it. At the same time, the ingress of such a useful substance into the body contributes to an increase in vascular tissue permeability.

When to apply?

The addition of l lysine escinate is characterized by a multifaceted effect and is actively used in medicine. Often, it is prescribed to relieve puffiness that appeared in the postoperative or post-traumatic period. As a result, the reception will be effective in the following cases:

with edema of the spinal cord or brain, the cause of which is an injury or an operation;

with edema of soft (muscle) tissues in various parts of the body (regardless of the cause of the occurrence – after surgery or injury);

with a violation of peripheral circulation in the veins, which is accompanied by severe edema.

For bodybuilders, l lysine, escin is a real savior on the issue of removing edema that occurs after hard training. Thanks to taking the drug, it is possible to accelerate the healing of wounds, restore the functioning of the musculoskeletal system, and establish overall blood circulation. In addition, with the help of lysine, the pain syndrome that can occur with stretching of muscle fibers is also suppressed.

Application features

Particular attention should be paid to the correct dosage of l lysine escinate. Getting a smaller portion may simply not give a result, and exceeding it will become a useless translation of the product, because the body takes only the necessary portion, and the rest is brought out.

For adults, the daily intake should be 5-10 ml. The preparation process involves the dilution of this portion in 15-20 ml of sodium chloride and a special injection solution (0.9%). After this, the drug is administered intravenously (direct entry into the arteries is prohibited).

With increased risk for life – severe edema after an injury or surgery, the daily allowance is allowed to exceed 10 ml 2 times a day. The maximum dosage is limited and should not exceed 25 ml for adults. The total duration of admission is up to eight days (depending on the complexity of the problem and the intensity of therapeutic measures).

In the case of children, the dosage will be different. Here l lysine escinate is introduced based on the total body weight:

if the child is from one to five years old, then the optimal dosage is 0.22 ml per kilogram;

from five to ten years – a dosage of 0.18 ml per kilogram;

more than ten years – from 0.12 ml per kilogram of weight.

The drug should be administered twice a day. The total duration of the course is up to eight days.

In bodybuilding, the daily dosage is up to 5-10 ml. The drug is diluted in 15-50 mg of sodium chloride, after which it is injected into a vein. The peculiarity of the drug is the need for slow administration (regardless of how this is carried out – in a jet or drip).

Contraindications and side effects

Despite its positive effects, l lysine estsinate also has a number of contraindications. In particular, increased sensitivity to the supplement, impaired renal function, and so on are possible. Some people who have hepatocholecystitis are at risk for a transient increase in transaminase activity. But, as a rule, taking the supplement does not pose any particular risks, therefore it does not require stopping the intake. As for pregnancy and lactation, there are no special recommendations.

Thus, experts do not recommend taking l lysine escinate in the following cases – with bleeding, impaired liver and kidney function, under the age of 18 years, during lactation, during pregnancy, in case of hypersensitivity to the elements of the supplement. The drug should be taken with extreme caution in alcoholism.

In the case of individual sensitivity to the drug, the following side effects are possible:

Allergic manifestations – the appearance of severe itching, hypermia of the lips and face, itching, the occurrence of a skin rash, urticaria symptoms. In rare cases, there is a risk of anaphylactic shock, the appearance of Quincke’s edema, and so on. On the part of the nervous system, individual sensitivity can cause dizziness, headache, tremors, short-term loss of consciousness, ataxia, and so on. Negative manifestations in the biliary system and liver are possible. In particular, there is a risk of increased activity of bilirubin and transaminase. For the digestive tract – vomiting, diarrhea, nausea. For the heart and blood vessels – an increase or decrease in blood pressure, the appearance of signs of tachycardia, pain in the chest. Respiratory system – the appearance of shortness of breath and dry cough, the appearance of a feeling of lack of air.

In addition to the side effects listed above, local reactions may also occur, for example, burning in veins, arm pain, phlebitis, fever, chills, or general weakness.

Interaction Features

The drug l lysine escinate is not recommended for use with aminoglycosides. This is associated with a high risk of increased nephrotoxicity in the body. If long-term treatment with the use of anticoagulants was performed before taking the drug, it is advisable to adjust the dosage of the additive in a smaller direction.

The composition of the drug has ethyl 96 percent alcohol, so this factor must be considered when choosing and taking other drugs.

As for bodybuilding, the lysine estsinate can be safely combined with supplements that promote muscle growth and burning excess fat. As for the side effects associated with the use of amino acids, they have not been noticed. In addition, taking escinate lysine in no way affects the beneficial effects of creatine, gainer, or protein.

But, despite the possibility of combining escinate leasing with other additives, a specialist consultation is still necessary.

Summary

A brief instruction for use for l lysine escinate gives a clear idea of ​​this supplement. With its help, you can remove the negative effects of training, help muscles, quickly remove swelling. The main thing is to carefully approach the choice of dosage, take into account contraindications and general recommendations for taking the drug. Self-medication in these circumstances can be extremely dangerous, so always consult your doctor.