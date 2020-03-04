Wheel Loaders Market Drives Adoption Rate of People Counting Technologies in Retail Sector and Rise in Demand for People Counting Solution in the Transportation Sector, Retail Stores, Supermarkets and Shopping Malls

Search4Research announced the addition of “Wheel Loaders Market By Type (Articulated, Compact Backhoe, Skid Steer, Others), By Application (Public Infrastructure, Forestry and Agriculture, Mining, Others), By Operating Weight (<20000 Kg, 20000-40000 Kg, 40000-60000 Kg, >60000 Kg), By Power (<125 hp, 125-175 hp, 176-600 hp, >600 hp), and By Regions (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific) – Global Outlook to 2026” to its research store.

Global Wheel Loaders Market is valued USD 800.44 Million in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 12.7 % CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 1848.40 Million by 2026. The market is driven by the increase in adoption rate of People Counting Technologies in retail sector and rise in demand for people counting solution in the transportation sector retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls.

A loader is a heavy equipment machine worked in construction to move aside or load materials such as asphalt, demolition debris, dirt, snow, gravel, logs, feed, raw minerals, recycled material, rock, sand into or onto another type of machine such as a dump truck, conveyor belt, feed-hopper, and railroad car.

Wheel Loaders Market Dynamics

Growth in the construction industry is the major driver for the incremented demand for wheel loaders, as they are highly versatile, movable from one place to another, and easy to use. Furthermore, the factors that drive the demand for wheel loaders market are a rise in population, rapid urbanization, and developing construction industry. The wheel loaders market has high penetration in the developed countries in EMEA and the Americas.

Furthermore, government initiative and rising smart city project across developing countries are contributing the most in the growth of wheel loaders market. However, the increase in production costs, dearth in a skilled workforce, and fluctuations in fuel prices hinder the market growth.

Wheel Loaders Market Insight

Based on the region, Based on the region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the wheel loaders market during the forecast period followed by North America, owing to rapid construction work in the infrastructure building sector, increasing agricultural automation, the high adoption rate of advanced technologies, and changing industry trends. China and Japan value for maximum shares of this regional market.

Wheel Loaders Market Segmentation

The global Wheel Loaders Market is segmented into type, application, operating weight, power and region. On the basis of the type the market is divided into articulated, compact backhoe, skid steer, others. Based on application the market is segmented into public infrastructure, forestry and, agriculture, mining, others. Based on operating weight the market is divided into <20000 kg, 20000-40000 kg, 40000-60000 kg, >60000 kg. Based on power the market is divided into <125 hp, 125-175 hp, 176-600 hp, >600 hp. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Wheel Loaders Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in Wheel Loaders Market are listed as Caterpillar, Deere and Company, Doosan Bobcat, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, J C Bamford Excavators, Volvo, Yanmar, Kubota, Terex Corporation, CNH Global, C. Bamford Excavators, Xuzhou Construction Machinery, Liugong, Changlin, Loval, XGMA, and other.

