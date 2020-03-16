What is Practice Management Systems Market Really All About? with 10.2% of CAGR Growth by Top Key Vendors like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic

The global practice management systems market is expected to reach US$ 6,740.84 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,143.76 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020-2027. The growth of the practice management systems market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing burden of patients, and focus on proving quality care in affordable costs. However, factors such as concerns of data privacy and lack of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global practice management systems market during the forecast period. With a rise in cases of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and inflammatory diseases, the healthcare domain is exponentially increasing patient population across the globe. Moreover, increasing emphasis on automation of administrative tasks in healthcare is projected to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global practice management systems market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunity during the forecast period, due to an increase in the healthcare-IT spending in leading economies such as Japan, China and India.

Some of the key players of Practice Management Systems Market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC, Henry Schein, Inc.

The Global Practice Management Systems Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Standalone

Integrated

Segmentation by Delivery Mode:

Cloud Based

Web Based

On Premise

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Practice Management Systems market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Practice Management Systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

