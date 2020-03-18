What Are the Growing Drivers of Smart Parking Market 2018-2025

Smart parking is an intelligent parking system that assists driver for safe parking. Available space in parking slot is indicted by sign or symbol with the help of embedded software and sensors. The vacant space is notified to the driver correctly due to the proper management of vehicle.

In addition, smart parking is adopted by many countries and hence it is becoming one of the most trending smart solutions across various public and private places including airports, universities, shopping centers, and city garages, globally. The features such as ability to easily connect with the parking lots, analyze, and automate data gathered from devices, and make it more fruitful for the market. The off-street parking method that is widely used worldwide is generally categorized into the vehicles that are not parked on the roads.

For the operation of the smart parking, they involve low-cost sensors, real-time data collection, and smart phone enabled automated payment systems. This combination allows people to reserve parking in advance and predicts the location for parking.

This system is linked with the mobile applications that notifies the user about current available parking space that further helps to reduce the time needed for searching the available free parking space. This smart parking system implies M2M technologies to properly manage parking supply and also helps one of the biggest problems on driving in urban areas-finding empty parking spaces and controlling illegal parking.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Parking market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Smart Parking market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Smart Parking Market from 2018 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Smart Parking Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Smart Parking Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Smart Parking Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Parking Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

