What Are the Growing Drivers of Hadoop Market 2021|with top key players like Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hortonworks

Hadoop is a distributed processing technology used for big data analysis. The world Hadoop market has witnessed dynamic growth in the recent years, as Hadoop is cost effective and more efficient as compared to traditional data analysis tools such as RDBMS. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall market revenue. However, the European market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of Hadoop based data management and analytics technology during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014575

Factors such as aggrandized generation of structured and unstructured data and efficient and affordable data processing services offered by Hadoop technology are the major drivers of the market. Increasing adoption of Big Data analytics among business enterprises to enable sound decision making and gain competitive edge are the other factors supplementing the market growth. Distributed computing and security issues in Hadoop Platform are the major restraints for the growth of the market. I.T., government sector, telecommunication, banking and retail industry are the major users of Hadoop based big data technology. However, sectors such as trade & transportation, media & retail would witness the relatively fast adoption over the next five years.

Some of the key players of Hadoop Market:

Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hortonworks, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MapR Technologies, Teradata Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and MarkLogic Corporation

The global Hadoop market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and geography. The component segment comprises software, hardware, and services. The Hadoop services market is further categorized into consulting, training & outsourcing services, integration & deployment services, and middleware & support services.

The Hadoop software market is segmented into application software, packaged software, management software and performance monitoring software. Presently, application software is the largest revenue-generating segment in the global Hadoop software market, while packaged software is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR by 2021.

The sub-divisions of the Hadoop hardware market include server, storage and network & equipment. The major end users of the Hadoop-based products and services include industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, retail, telecommunication, healthcare & lifesciences, media & entertainment, hospitality & travel, trade & transportation, government sector and I.T. & ITES. The market has been analyzed based on regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014575

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Hadoop Market from2014–2021 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Hadoop Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from2014–2021 Forecast and analysis of Hadoop Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Hadoop Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Hadoop Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.