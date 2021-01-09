Weld-in Thermowells Market Resesarch Report 2020, CAGR- 6.8%

Weld-in Thermowells Market

The global weld-in thermowells market was valued at US$ 348.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 590.7 Mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Thermowells are cylindrical fittings used to protect temperature sensors such as thermocouples, bimetal and thermometers, and thermistors installed in an industrial process.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Pyromation, Inc., Ashcroft Inc., Reotemp Instruments, Winters Instruments, WIKA Instrument, Ultra NSPI, ABB Limited, and Tel-Tru Manufacturing.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Weld-in Thermowells Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The manufacturers responsible for increasing the sales in the market have been presented. These manufacturers have been examined in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the technology and product type introduced by each of these manufacturers also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent developments that took place in the global Weld-in Thermowells market and their impact on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

The major factors that are the driving the growth of the weld-in thermowells in this region is the growth in industrialization and the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries in this region. China is one of the top weld-in thermowell consumers with high growth rates. China’s refinery capacity is about 14,177 thousand barrels per day, which constitutes 14.6% of the world’s refining capacity.According to the International Trade Association, China’s pharmaceutical sales are expected to reach a value of USD 167 billion by 2020, in comparison to USD 116.7 billion in 2016, majorly driven by a growing aging population. Over 35 major new drugs were launched in 2017, as compared to 5 nationally approved drugs launched in 2016.

