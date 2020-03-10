Website Builder Software Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2025

Global website builder software market expected to generate around USD 13,605 million by of 2026, at a CAGR of around 9.4% between 2020 and 2026. A website builder is a tool or a program that helps to build software without any manual code editing. With the help of website builders, a website can be built in minutes by a drag-and-drop editor
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
On-premise
Cloud-based
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):, Google, Adobe, Automattic, Wix, HubSpot, Squarespace Ireland, Square, Duda, GoDaddy Operating Company, Tilda Publishing, Elementor, Strikingly, Zoho, Jimdo, PageCloud.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Website Builder Software Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Website Builder Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Website Builder Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered