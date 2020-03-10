Website Builder Software Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2025

Global website builder software market expected to generate around USD 13,605 million by of 2026, at a CAGR of around 9.4% between 2020 and 2026. A website builder is a tool or a program that helps to build software without any manual code editing. With the help of website builders, a website can be built in minutes by a drag-and-drop editor

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

On-premise

Cloud-based

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):, Google, Adobe, Automattic, Wix, HubSpot, Squarespace Ireland, Square, Duda, GoDaddy Operating Company, Tilda Publishing, Elementor, Strikingly, Zoho, Jimdo, PageCloud.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

