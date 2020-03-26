WEB FILTERING MARKET POTENTIAL GROWTH, SHARE, DEMAND AND ANALYSIS OF KEY PLAYERS – RESEARCH FORECASTS TO 2027

Web filtering is usually specified to content control software, which is designed to limit certain websites or URLs by restricting the browser from loading the pages. There are two different ways to operate web filtering. The content can be blocked accordingly on the bases of harmful content it carries and based on the origin of the website. Web filtering is developed to enhance the productivity, security, and flexibility of a network. Web filtering offers layers of safety from viruses like malware and other online bugs. The rising demand for security is expected to boost the web filtering market growth during the forecast period.

Support and rising adoption of cloud-based services, a government initiative, malicious internet activity around the world are the major factors driving the growth of the web filtering market. However, the web filtering market experiences challenges that involve high cost during installation and maintenance, business issues, violation of rights, and limited educational resources. The mounting worries regarding the misuse of the internet and IT security in organizations have given a boost to growth opportunities of the web filtering market.

Some of The Major Players In Web Filtering Market: Cisco, Symantec, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, Sophos, Barracuda Networks, Zscaler

